Consortium targets hydrogen adoption barriers

Technology group Wärtsilä is part of a new, multi-sectoral consortium, MatH2, which aims to address how to safely store and transport clean hydrogen. The consortium spans the full hydrogen value chain, from materials suppliers, component manufacturers, technology providers through to end-use industries.

Wärtsilä is a member of a new, multi-sectoral consortium which aims to tackle how to safely store and transport clean hydrogen. (Photo: Wärtsilä)

MatH2 was established by WISE (Wide and Intelligent Sustainable Energy), a Business Finland co-funded collaboration led by Wärtsilä. Participants of the consortium include EOS, Neste, Nordic Tank, Teknos, SSAB, Bumax, SP Stainless and two research partners, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. and University of Oulu.

The program will address the challenges associated with scaling hydrogen infrastructure, hydrogen-compatible materials and technologies, as well as managing materials degradation due to hydrogen embrittlement or corrosion and securing the reliability of critical locations, such as welds, to enable storage and transfer of hydrogen at various scales within reasonable costs. Its aim is to create a new portfolio of affordable materials and components that withstand hydrogen and other chemicals key to the hydrogen economy, as well as technologies to enable them.

By driving these advancements, the consortium will strive to offer the market components with enhanced durability, lower degradation under hydrogen service and enhanced cost competitiveness, which in turn could help accelerate the pace of adoption of hydrogen globally.

“By bringing together the entire hydrogen value-chain, we are bridging the gap between research and industry to overcome the barriers preventing the growth of hydrogen across Europe and globally,” said Rasmus Teir, director, Technology Strategy & Decarbonisation at Wärtsilä. “Doing so will accelerate deployment, while enabling hydrogen to become a safe, affordable and scalable fuel that will accelerate the world’s energy transition toward a net-zero future.”