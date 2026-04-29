Wärtsilä Q1 order book at all-time high

Wärtsilä’s Interim Report January-March 2026 showed total net sales remained stable at EUR 1,556 million (1,560), with combined net sales for Marine and Energy up 3% to EUR 1,285 million (1,242). The operating result for the period increased by 18% to EUR 194 million (165), representing 12.5% of net sales (10.6).

In Q1 2026, Energy recorded its highest-ever quarterly order intake, with data centers a driving factor . (Photo: Wärtsilä)

Total order intake grew 10% to EUR 2,099 million (1,902), with combined order intake for Marine and Energy increasing 28% to EUR 1,997 million (1,562). Service order intake remained stable at EUR 981 million (992).

The order book at the end of the period increased by 4% to EUR 8,900 million (8,533).

Energy recorded its highest-ever quarterly order intake, and equipment order intake increased in both Energy and Marine.

Electrification across industries and transport, the growing need for cooling, as well as the rapid expansion of data centers has produced strong demand for power generation capacity and for solutions that ensure availability during periods of peak demand, said Håkan Agnevall, Wärtsilä president & CEO. The company’s pipeline for data center orders is strong but remains volatile, though the size of data center orders is trending upwards.

Order intake in Energy Storage was low for the period, which Agnevall said reflects “the ongoing headwinds from elevated U.S. tariffs and regulatory changes, as well as intensified competition in other markets.” The low order intake puts significant pressure on Energy Storage profitability going forward, he said, indicating that the company has already taken actions to reduce the unit’s cost structure.

In the marine market, 2026 has been supported by a healthier earnings environment across most vessel segments. “Newbuild activity increased markedly,” said Agnevall, “with 549 vessel orders reported in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 235 in 2025, excluding late reporting.”

Wärtsilä projects the demand environment for the coming 12 months to be better in Energy and Energy Storage and to remain largely stable for Marine versus the comparison period.

According to Agnevall, the company is continuing to streamline its business portfolio “to become a more focused and profitable company,” with agreements reached to divest the two remaining business units reported under the Portfolio Business. The divestment of Gas Solutions is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2026, and Water & Waste in the third quarter of 2026.

“We are executing our strategy with focus and consistency, working closely with our customers as the marine and energy markets continue to present opportunities for further profitable growth,” he stated. “By strengthening our core businesses, we are building a resilient foundation for long‑term success in an increasingly uncertain global environment.”