Wärtsilä plans 35% capacity expansion in Finland

Technology group Wärtsilä plans to invest approximately EUR 140 million to further expand its production capacity by a total of 35% at its Sustainable Technology Hub (STH), in Vaasa, Finland, and associated global supply chain.

Opened in 2022, the STH currently encompasses 90,000 sq. meters and employs more than 2,000 professionals. All engine types in Wärtsilä’s portfolio are manufactured at the site, which also houses a dedicated training center and one of the company’s remote monitoring centers, serving customers worldwide.

Wärtsilä is currently expanding the STH with an additional office building, co-locating all 3,800 Vaasa-based employees at the site in the first half of 2026. In April 2025, the company announced a EUR 50 million investment to expand the hub’s R&D testing capabilities and facilities. The over 11,000-sq.-meter extension, expected to be commissioned in early 2028, will include the new production capacity.

The 35% expansion at the STH will increase Wärtsilä’s industrial capacity and strengthen global supply chain capacity, the company stated, enabling it to deliver a higher volume of engines and better support customer needs and continued business growth long term.

“Global demand for reliable power is rising sharply as industries electrify, climate warming is driving needs for cooling and data centers scale at unprecedented speed,” said Wärtsilä President and CEO Håkan Agnevall. “In regions like North America and Europe, there are needs to renew aging power generation infrastructure, while the increasing share of renewables in the global energy mix accelerates the demand for thermal balancing power to secure power system stability.”

At the same time, he noted, shipowners are prioritizing fuel flexibility and fuel efficiency to ensure long-term competitiveness and compliance with evolving marine regulation.

“By expanding production capacity at the Sustainable Technology Hub and the associated global supply chain, we are strengthening our operational readiness for further growth,” said Agnevall. “Additionally, we are reinforcing Wärtsilä’s role as a long-term partner for customers in both energy and marine, supporting the evolving needs and advancing the decarbonization of these industries.”