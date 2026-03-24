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Wattlab completes full-scale test of Solar Flatrack solution

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

24 March 2026

Solar Flatrack installation on the Vertom Tula Solar Flatrack installation on the Vertom Tula (Photo: Wattlab)

Wattlab, a Dutch technology company, has completed the first full-scale test installation of its Solar Flatrack solution.

The solar panel installation, tested in collaboration with TNO and shipping company Vertom, was intended to show that solar energy can be a practical and scalable energy supply in maritime applications.

For this test, 44 units of the Solar Flatrack were installed on the Vertom Tula. It was found that the panels helped to reduce hotel energy load by approx. 20%.

“With this step, we show that solar power at sea is no longer an experiment, but a working solution,” said Bo Salet, CEO and co-founder of Wattlab.

“Through two pilot projects, we learned a great deal about usability - both from a technical perspective and in terms of how easily the crew can operate the system. We also gained valuable insights into seaworthiness. Based on this knowledge, we have significantly upgraded our Solar Flatrack system.”

A concern of ship owners is the impact the panels will have on operations. With this in mind, the Solar Flatrack solution has been designed to remain in place during loading and unloading.

But if necessary, the system can be disconnected and the panels stacked in place. The necssary storage area has the same footprint as a 20-foot container.

With the existing tech, Wattlab can install solar energy systems on coasters and vessels up to the Supramax segment. It lends itself to vessels which have foldable or stackable hatch covers.

Based on the tests, development has now started on installations for larger vessel classes, including Panamax and larger bulk carriers.

According to Salet, Wattlab has been in discussions with more than 200 international companies interested in deploying Solar Flatracks across their fleets.

It was noted that the Solar Flatrack, which can be installed on new or existing vessels, has an ROI of between three and five years.

Wattlab Vertom TNO solar energy maritime applications vessels full-scale test two pilot projects Bo Salet Solar Flatrack solution Vertom Tula
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