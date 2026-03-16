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Webasto rooftop air-conditioning system

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

16 March 2026

Designed for electric vans, ambulances and minibuses.

Measuring 1,605 x 1,290 x 300 mm, the air conditioning system is very compact in design despite its high performance and weighs around 80 kg. It uses R1234yf as a refrigerant and is delivered pre-filled.

The Webasto Cool Top 120-e cools the vehicle when stationary and while driving. Once the target temperature has been reached, the variable speed control of the compressor automatically adjusts the output to the cooling demand. The system then operates at partial load, making it very quiet. A fresh-air function provides additional comfort in the vehicle when required.

The roof-mounted system can be integrated into existing vehicle systems via CANbus or controlled via an optional Webasto control unit. Thanks to its plug-and-play design, installation and commissioning are very quick and easy.

The housing of the rooftop air-conditioning system can be painted in the color of the vehicle. Air outlets and ducts can be individually specified. 

Webasto air conditioning system light commercial vehicles electric drives Webasto rooftop air-conditioning system Webasto Cool Top 120-e
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