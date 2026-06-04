Webinar: Caterpillar experts to discuss the increasing importance of temporary power

An industry webinar is set to explore how temporary power solutions are increasingly being incorporated into long-term operational strategies rather than simply being deployed as emergency measures.

Image courtesy of Caterpillar Inc

Hosted by KHL’s Mike Hayes on July 7 at 4pm (CEST); 10am (EDT), the event, Rental Power: From Emergency Backup to Long-Term Strategy, will bring together senior Caterpillar experts to examine how organisations are responding to evolving challenges including grid constraints, peak demand pressures, extreme weather events and planned outages.

Caterpillar’s Neil Isaacs

Joining the discussion will be Neil Isaacs, Senior Account Manager at Caterpillar Inc, who leads the company’s power rental sales and strategic development activities across Europe.

With nearly a decade of experience delivering large-scale, multi-megawatt temporary power projects, Isaacs has worked extensively with utility, mining and industrial customers, including operations located far beyond the reach of traditional grid infrastructure.

During the debate, he will describe how businesses are adapting their energy strategies in response to an increasingly complex operating environment.

As organisations seek greater resilience while managing costs and sustainability objectives, Isaacs will offer insight into emerging trends in temporary and hybrid power deployment across multiple sectors.

He will be joined by Ayax Ante, LATAM Sales Manager for Cat Rental Power, who oversees Caterpillar’s rental power strategy across Latin America.

Caterpillar’s Ayax Ante

Working closely with dealer networks and customers throughout the region, Ante has helped organisations implement flexible and scalable power solutions tailored to diverse operational and geographical challenges.

Ante’s perspective will highlight how decision-makers are balancing reliability, business continuity and operational efficiency in markets where energy demands continue to evolve.

His experience across a broad range of industries provides valuable insight into how temporary power, battery storage and hybrid energy systems are increasingly being considered as part of wider resilience planning.

The webinar will explore the growing role of multi-source energy strategies and examine how organisations can prepare for uncertainty while maintaining uninterrupted operations. Through a discussion-led format, attendees will gain practical perspectives on the challenges facing energy users today and the approaches being adopted to build resilience for the future.

The session is expected to attract professionals from the rental, construction, industrial and commercial sectors seeking to understand how energy planning is changing and what it means for their operations in the years ahead.

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Registration for this live event is now open. If you would like to attend, please register here.

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All registrants will receive a recording of the webinar within 48 hours of the live event.