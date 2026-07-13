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Weichai H2 ICE passes China 6 emissions certification
13 July 2026
Weichai Power has reported that its WP15 hydrogen direct injection engine for heavy-duty vehicles has passed the full China 6 vehicle emissions certification tests.
According to the engine and power solutions OEM, this is the first H2 internal combustion engine intended for heavy-duty applications to comply with the emissions standard.
Certification was conducted under the complete operating cycle required by China’s national heavy-duty engine emissions standards. The tests covered a range of operating conditions, including cold start, low-speed idling, high-speed full load and transient load changes.
Designed for zero-carbon heavy-duty applications, the WP15 features a direct injection system that uses a spark ignition. The 14.6-liter model produces up to 600 hp and 2,800 Nm of torque, while achieving a thermal efficiency of 46.8%.
The engine has 90% component commonality with conventional engine platforms which should help with reducing production and maintenance costs. The unit also has a high tolerance for hydrogen impurity, which could help to reduce running costs.
Applications include long-haul trucks, mining dump trucks, port equipment and H2 gen sets.
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