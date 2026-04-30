Westport to feature CNG fuel system

Westport is debuting its high-pressure CNG fuel system with Cespira HPDI technology on a Volvo VNL 300 at ACT Expo 2026. (Photo: Westport)

Westport, a provider of advanced alternative fuel systems for the transportation industry, announced the first North American demonstration of its compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel storage system combined with the on-engine HPDI fuel system of Cespira, Westport’s joint venture with Volvo Group. It will be featured in Westport’s booth (W3236) at ACT Expo 2026, taking place May 4-7 in Las Vegas.

The high‑pressure (~700 bar) CNG platform is engineered for diesel combustion engines that require in‑cylinder, high‑pressure gaseous fuel injection. The systems are installed on the latest-generation Volvo VNL 300 truck with 500 hp and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque, and with fuel efficiency on CNG closely comparable to the VNL running on diesel fuel.

At ACT Expo, a demonstration of a VNL 300 equipped with the technology will be on display.

“Showcasing our next‑generation high‑pressure CNG system at ACT Expo marks a defining milestone for the future of clean transportation,” said Westport CEO Dan Sceli. “By combining advanced high‑pressure storage with Cespira’s proven HPDI fuel systems, we’re demonstrating that fleets can achieve diesel performance and efficiency using widely available natural gas.”

The HPDI fuel system has the ability to be applied and certified to run on a variety of different fuels, including natural gas, hydrogen or a blend of both fuels, with minimal hardware changes. OEMs can integrate NG HPDI in the near term and subsequently leverage their existing HPDI engineering and manufacturing investments to extend the technology to other fuels as needed, Westport stated.

The proprietary CNG solution leverages advanced high-pressure storage technology to deliver the performance that HPDI fuel systems provide without the need for an onboard compressor, the company added. Technology advancements include:

A fully integrated architecture including Cespira’s HPDI fuel injectors and fuel system components, control software and Westport’s high‑pressure CNG smart tank system that maximize usable fuel mass to extend driving range.

A compression approach that, other than the HPDI injectors and fuel system, requires no engine, transmission or cooling system modifications and no changes to engine maintenance schedules.

No spark plugs.

Components designed to safely handle CNG and natural gas-hydrogen blends.

Precision control strategies for mixed‑fuel applications.

With HPDI, Westport said fleets can achieve efficiency comparable to the latest generation of diesel trucks while running on CNG or renewable natural gas (RNG).