Wildcat and EnergyX plan new LFP cathode manufacturing facility

Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a subsidiary of Swedish battery tech company Holyvolt Group, together with lithium specialist EnergyX, have revealed plans covering a new ‘world scale’ LFP cathode manufacturing facility.

The related information puts forward that currently China controls about 85% of global cathode production. The US-based venture would address this imbalance, while delivering on cost and sustainability.

Cathode material would use the LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry, known for its long life and low cost.

Wildcat’s proprietary high-throughput platform can screen materials 10 times faster than other systems (Photo: Wildcat Discovery Technologies)

This would be achieved in part by delivery of domestic lithium carbonate from EnergyX at stable market prices, while Holyvolt’s tech would eliminate nickel and cobalt from the cathode material.

The plant would be located adjacent to the Project Lonestar lithium plant in Texas, operated by EnergyX.

Total annual output is expected to reach 15,000 tonnes of cathode material in Phase 1, with the potential for future growth. There is also the possiblity of further improvement in the LFP chemistry, which could result in still higher performance.

The project represents an investment of more than $230 million, which will result in the creation of around 150 permanent jobs.

“LFP cathode materials are essential to the future of energy storage, defense electrification and affordable electric mobility, yet the United States remains heavily dependent on foreign supply,” said Mark Gresser, CEO of Wildcat.

“This project is designed to help close that gap by combining Wildcat’s cathode materials technology and high-throughput development platform with EnergyX’s domestic lithium supply strategy and Texas project footprint.”