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Wildcat offers 3-in-1 hybrid power system

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

19 March 2026

Wildcat e-Patriot battery-electric gen-set The e-Patriot provides an electrified version of the diesel-powered Patriot gen-set. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

At PowerGen 2026, Wildcat Power Gen – a Wichita, Kan.-based generator manufacturer acquired by Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited in 2023 – announced the launch of the e-Patriot in collaboration with battery system designer and manufacturer Pulsar Industries North America. The lithium battery-powered mobile generator, available rated from 40 to 200 kW, is an electrified version of the traditional diesel-powered Patriot product line.

Wildcat also debuted The Keeper, a hybrid system that combines a traditional prime power rated gen-set, an 8-kW battery energy storage system (BESS) and a commercial solar panel array within a single powder-coated steel enclosure. The gen-set has a 10-kW Kirloskar diesel or natural gas, liquid-cooled engine, while the BESS includes a 40-kWh battery system that provides 120V/240V output.

The built-in gen-set, or an external generator, can also be run as a hybrid by plugging it into the battery.

“You can provide communication and start-stop functionality for the generator,” said Sammy Haggar, director marketing at Wildcat. “When the battery is drained, it sends a signal, the generator kicks on, runs at peak efficiency to charge the battery backup, then it shuts off. So, you prolong dramatically the use of available fuel, and the generator just runs when it needs to run.”

Wildcat Power Gen's The Keeper hybrid power system The Keeper combines a gen-set, BESS and solar array into a single unit. (Photo: Becky Schultz)

Because it is designed for 24/7 operation, system components are designed to be simple, user friendly and easy to maintain.

The Keeper can be used for rental use and in applications where noise or emissions are a concern, such as inside a building or at events. However, it is specifically designed for remote applications such as off-grid, disaster relief, military/first responder, construction and other applications in remote areas.

Wildcat Power Gen Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited Pulsar Industries North America hybrid power system gen-set remote applications PowerGen 2026 Sammy Haggar Becky Schultz e-Patriot The Keeper Wichita, Kan. North America
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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
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