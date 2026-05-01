Wipro Hydraulics to acquire Indeco

Wipro Hydraulics and Indeco Ind S.p.A. have signed a definitive agreement for Wipro to acquire Indeco. (Photo: BusinessWire)

Wipro Hydraulics, which designs and manufactures custom-built hydraulic cylinders for diverse off-highway market segments, and Indeco Ind S.p.A, an Italy-based hydraulic attachment manufacturer, announced they have signed a definitive agreement for Wipro to acquire Indeco. The agreement comes as both companies celebrate 50 years in operation.

Subject to regulatory approvals, Indeco will become part of Wipro Hydraulics, which today operates 16 facilities globally as part of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a major international player in the industrial engineering sector.

Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), and managing director, Wipro Enterprises, said the acquisition marks a milestone for the organization and “an entry into a new adjacent space for our hydraulics business.” Founded by Mauro Vitulano in 1976, Indeco produces hydraulic attachments including hammers, mulching heads, pulverizers, shears and other demolition-related attachment. With seven manufacturing facilities in Italy and one plant in the U.S., it serves the mining and quarry, infrastructure, land clearing, construction, demolition and recycling industries.

Left to right: Sitaram Ganeshan, President of Wipro Hydraulics; Susanna Vitulano, CEO of Indeco IND S.p.A.; and Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and Managing Director of Wipro Enterprises. (Photo: Indeco)

“This acquisition adds attachments to our current hydraulic cylinder portfolio, thereby broadening our customer offering,” Sitaram Ganeshan, president, Wipro Hydraulics, added. “Our value proposition is enhanced with the expanded manufacturing and distribution footprint and talent. Wipro Hydraulics and Indeco each bring a 50-year legacy, with strong product positioning built on innovation, quality, reliability and customer service.”

According to Indeco, joining the Wipro Group will enable the company to accelerate product development, strengthen its industrial and commercial structure and optimize production processes, while preserving the brand’s quality and distinctive identity.

“We have chosen Wipro Hydraulics because it is the ideal partner to accompany us into a new phase of development: a solid, international organization that shares our values and can support us in making Indeco even greater,” Michele Vitulano, global sales & marketing manager at Indeco, stated. “Our identity will remain intact as will our daily commitment to our customers and partners. This partnership will bring new resources, new energy and new opportunities for innovation.”

“Wipro is the perfect partner to nurture our next phase of growth,” added Susanna Vitulano, CEO of Indeco Ind Spa. “Indeco will leverage enhanced R&D capabilities and a vast global network to further develop its existing organization and products.”

Production for Indeco will remain local, and the Vitulano family will continue to be fully involved in leading the company along with the management of its international branches to ensure both operational and strategic continuity.