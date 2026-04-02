Wolong extends Quantum electric motor range

Wolong has extended its Quantum series of electric motors with the addition of the new Quantum 500 Frame medium-voltage motor.

The Quantum 500 is suitable for a broad range of industry applications, including oil and gas and mining, together with pumping and compression equipment.

With the introduction of the new Quantum 500, Wolong stated that it has aligned frame sizes, ratings and unit footprint with current industry standards to make the motor ‘a true drop-in replacement’.

At the core of the new design is a more rigid motor structure. This has helped to shift natural vibration frequency about 15% away from the nominal operating range to reduce resonance.

Wolong Quantum 500F motor (Photo: Wolong Electric America)

Specifically, the unit has increased frame and end shield stiffness and a redesigned stator-to-frame interface. Further, the previous single-piece core has been replaced by a multi-plate design that improved support and vibration control.

Shaft diameter has been increased from 5.23 to 6.8 inches, with reduced bearing center distances. This increase in shaft stiffness helps the motor to perform on rigid bases, flexible skids and other installation configurations.

The Quantum 500 is bidirectional; conduit box orientation can be changed from F1 to F2 without workshop rework. Some frame sizes are available with deep flange designs that support cantilever mounting, allowing use in screw and reciprocating compressers where footless motors are required.

Designed for medium-voltage operation below 7 kV, the Quantum 500 is available in WPI and WPII enclosures, while supporting a wide horsepower range across multiple pole configurations.

Bearing life is said to exceed 100,000 hours, while motor insulation should deliver a unit life of up to 30 years under normal operating conditions.