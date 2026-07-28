Workhorse Group to enter data center market

Workhorse Group Inc. said it plans to diversify into a new market with a turnkey, compute-ready, containerized mobile AI data center designed to meet the infrastructure requirements of distributed deployment applications.

Currently in development, the new containerized mobile AI data center product line is expected to leverage Workhorse’s existing engineering, software, testing, design and supply-chain capabilities as well as other cost synergies from manufacturing the new mobile AI data center product line at its plant in Union City, Ind.

“We believe this expansion into a new, growing segment is a strategic step that builds on the broader capabilities we now have as a result of the merger late last year and it supports our expanded company vision to build the ‘new’ Workhorse as an industrial technology company. Workhorse already builds highly reliable mobile platforms: electric medium duty commercial vehicles manufactured at our commercial scale plant in Union City, Ind.,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Workhorse. “We feel that this is an opportunity to build a competitive advantage and develop a new revenue stream in this exciting new category where we can leverage many of our existing core capabilities to establish a scalable early mover position in the mobile AI data center market.”

According to Grand View Research, the market size for “Containerized Data Centers” could reach $41 billion by 2031. According to numerous research reports, demand for edge computing, which is largely enabled by containerized data centers, is being driven by a combination of factors, including, bdeployment speed and site flexibility; 5G rollout and edge/AI workloads; disaster recovery and continuity; energy efficiency and sustainability regulation; and telecom, IT and Banking/Financial/Securities industries.

Workhorse plans to enter the mobile AI data center category with a compute-ready, containerized mobile AI data center. (Photo: Workhorse Group Inc.)

Detroit-based Workhorse said it intends to meet this demand with a proprietary mobile AI data center infrastructure product. The initial containerized design is expected to feature liquid-to-liquid cooling, isolated server racks, a separate climate-controlled operator zone with two workstations, integrated uninterruptable power supply (UPS) and battery back-up power, a fire suppression system, advanced monitoring for safety and security, and the ability to use multiple sources of external power, among other capabilities needed to operate a mobile AI data center.

Workhorse said it expects to develop a partnership-based go-to-market approach for the new product line via supplier partnerships with final data center developers who would manage the market development and customer relationship aspects of this product line. Workhorse is targeting 2027 for the commencement of initial production and commercial deliveries.

“We believe this new product line can provide new sources of revenue and cash flow and increase our operating leverage, helping us more quickly drive down the production costs of our electric trucks for our commercial fleet customers,” said Griffith.

Workhorse said it has continued the previously announced work on its upcoming modular chassis and cab chassis products, with production expected to begin in late 2027. The company anticipates providing further updates on its commercial vehicle line of business and its new product line during Workhorse’s Q2 earnings call scheduled for Aug. 13.