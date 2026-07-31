World premiere for HD BE truck range extender system from Mahle

Mahle is to premiere a new range-extender system for heavy-duty electric trucks at the IAA Transportation show, to be held in Hanover, Germany from 15-20 September.

“Our range extender is a smart ‘emergency power unit’ that is activated at precisely the right moment and significantly increases the range available,” said Dr. Marco Warth, vice president, Mahle Corporate Research and Advanced Engineering.

The central component to the new system is a high-voltage generator with a continuous output of 110 kW/peak 130 kW. This is driven by a compact internal combustion engine (no related details were provided). Energy from this system is supplied to the onboard battery packs.

New range extender system for HD BE trucks (Photo: Mahle)

A full thermal management system with 48 kW of high temperature and 15 kW of low temperature cooling capacity delivers stable operation under heavy loads.

Using a new oil cooling system, the generator has a power density of more than 7 kW per kilogram, to deliver high power output with reduced weight and simplified interfaces.

The full range extender system is offered as an autonomous unit that combines the generator, IC engine, thermal and fluid management systems, fuel tank, AdBlue tank and EGR system.

The unit is designed to fit in a space otherwise set aside for a battery pack, but this reduces overall weight by about 400 kg while offering range of about 800 km (400 from the range extender system).

Mahle reports that under ‘real life’ operating conditions, trucks with the range extender emitted around 80% less CO2 than equivalents with a full ICE powertrain.

“Our range extender is the key to disconnecting the market ramp-up of battery-electric trucks from the inadequate pace of infrastructure development,” said Warth.

“If the charging station is busy, or alternative routes are called for as a result of weather conditions or congestion and infrastructure reaches its limits, other fleets can be stranded; an e-truck with range extender just carries on. Operational availability is maintained, even under peak conditions.”