Würth Elektronik ICS debuts DC/DC converters

Würth Elektronik ICS offers DC/DC converters for on- and off-highway applications. (Photo: Würth Elektronik ICS)

Würth Elektronik ICS has introduced a new product family of DC/DC converters designed specifically to withstand the demanding environmental conditions typical of off-highway mobile machinery and commercial vehicles. As encapsulated modules, they meet the IP67 protection rating and are designed for harsh operating conditions involving vibration and temperatures up to 85° C.

The DC/DC converters provide reliable voltage adaptation between different battery systems while maintaining a stable output voltage, even under dynamic load conditions, the company stated. Protection functions include overcurrent, overvoltage, short‑circuit, and temperature monitoring.

The standard modules have been developed as 24/12 V buck converters for switch‑mode operation; other variants such as boost and flyback converters can be implemented at any time. The converters feature electronic overload and over temperature protection as well as reverse‑polarity protection at the input.

Depending on the variant, the input voltage range of the standard modules lies between 16V or 18V and 32V DC. Nominal output currents are 2, 25 or 40 A. The 25 A and 40 A converters are designed as standalone modules, while the 2 A version features a relay‑style design intended for direct mounting on printed circuit boards.

In addition to the standard modules, the company develops customized DC/DC converters tailored to customers’ needs.