Würth Elektronik ICS to acquire MRS Electronic

Würth Elektronik ICS GmbH & Co. KG has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in MRS Holding GmbH. MRS Electronic will become part of the Würth Group but will remain an independent company within the Würth Elektronik ICS Group. The agreement includes acquisition of the MRS Electronic headquarters in Rottweil, Germany, which has around 250 employees, and the company’s sites in Croatia, Poland and Turkey.

MRS Electronic’s portfolio includes electronic and software solutions for the control, communication and connectivity of modern vehicles. (Photo: MRS Electronic)

Würth Elektronik ICS, part of the Würth Group, is a leading European system supplier of intelligent electromechanical and electronic systems and solutions for signal and power distribution, function control and display and operating solutions. Key customers include manufacturers of construction and agricultural machinery as well as commercial vehicles. The company is headquartered in Niedernhall-Waldzimmern, Germany, with further subsidiaries in France, Great Britain, Italy, the USA and India.

MRS Electronic has more than 25 years of experience in the development and production of control, communication and connected solutions for electronic vehicle systems. Its portfolio of standard and customized solutions include compact controllers, relays, gateways, HMI displays and test systems for power semiconductors.

A close supplier and development partnership has existed between the two companies for over 15 years, with controllers from MRS Electronic used, among other things, as integral components in ICS central electrical units and power boxes. The acquisition is a logical step in the long-term growth strategy of both companies.

MRS Electronic will benefit from the international positioning, strong market presence and broad customer access of Würth Elektronik ICS; its global sales structures and established position in the market for mobile machinery and commercial vehicles; and the ability to integrate its own products into more comprehensive system solutions, opening up new fields of application and market segments.

MRS Electronic headquarters in Rottweil, Germany. (Photo: MRS Electronic)

“We have enjoyed a close partnership based on trust for many years. The merger with Würth Elektronik ICS opens up a number of new opportunities for us,” said Günther Dörgeloh, founder and CEO of MRS Electronic GmbH. “As part of a strong corporate group, we will be able to develop our technologies in an even more targeted way in future and position ourselves more broadly on the international market.

The acquisition will also strengthen the solution portfolio for customers, who will benefit from broader and integrated system and development expertise of Würth Elektronik ICS.

“With the acquisition of MRS Electronic, we have reached the next strategic milestone and will be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support in the realization of complex projects in the future,” said Karl-Heinz Groß, CEO of Würth Elektronik ICS.

Jean-Baptiste Delcroix, also CEO of Würth Elektronik ICS, added, “Commercial vehicles and mobile machines increasingly require electronic solutions for complex, connected and software-driven functions. With the expertise of our colleagues at MRS Electronic, we are perfectly positioned in this area.”

Completion of the acquisition is subject to approval by the relevant competition authorities.