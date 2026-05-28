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Würth Elektronik ICS to show electrification tech

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

28 May 2026

Würth Elektronik ICS will show solutions for vehicle electrics and electronics ranging from HV and LV power distribution systems to electronic control units. (Photo: Würth Elektronik ICS)

Würth Elektronik ICS, a system supplier for electromechanical and electronic solutions in mobile machines and commercial vehicles, will be exhibiting at iVT Expo in Cologne, Germany, from June 10-11, 2026. The company plans to showcase solutions for vehicle electrics and electronics – from HV and LV power distribution systems to electronic control units.

Würth Elektronik ICS offers custom-developed HV PDUs that it said enable stable and safe connections for optimum power distribution between battery, onboard charger, inverter and other consumers such as heaters or DC/DC converters in the 60 to 1,000 VDC range.

The REDline Power Boxes are a platform solution designed to enable rapid development of power distribution solutions for mobile machines through modularity. A new variant, the REDline Power Box Xtra, offers expanded PCB surface area and increased housing height, which facilitates the integration of numerous components (e.g., contactors).

The new CAN Box Medium CDM-A16 plug-in module specifically extends the functions of the REDline Power Box Medium 2.0. Available power distribution controllers – such as the new CAN Box Medium CDM-A16, the ePDM 70-150 and CAN Box 8FR-6 – are said to contribute to more efficient system architectures with integrated control and diagnostic functions and to significantly reduce the wiring harness requirements in commercial vehicles and mobile machines.

In addition, the controllers are said to enable vehicle variants to be increasingly configured based on software, largely eliminating the need for individual adjustments to the electrical system.

Würth Elektronik ICS electrification tech vehicle electrics and electronics HV and LV power distribution systems iVT Expo REDline Power Boxes REDline Power Box Xtra Cologne Germany
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