Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in 中文 Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

Yanmar H2 high-speed engine earns certification

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

09 February 2026

Yanmar Power Solutions hydrogen four-stroke high-speed engine Left: Demonstration model of a pilot ignition hydrogen four-stroke high-speed engine; right: Rendering of the engine. (Source: Yanmar Power Solutions)

Yanmar Power Solutions Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Yanmar Holdings, said it has become the first engine manufacturer in Japan to obtain both a type approval certificate and NOx certificate from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for its pilot ignition, hydrogen-fueled, four-stroke, high-speed engine for power generation for domestic coastal vessels.

In 2025, Yanmar Power Solutions was intensifying its land-based demonstration tests utilizing a small amount of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a pilot fuel, while preparing for planned demonstration operations. As a result of the inspection by ClassNK, the company successfully obtained type approval certificate in October 2025 and NOx certificate in December 2025, both of which are required for demonstration operations.

Type approval certificate entails conducting assessments, tests and inspections on marine equipment to certify to the manufacturer that the equipment complies with the specified regulations. The NOx certificate is a document that certifies compliance with Tier II in NOx (nitrogen oxides) regulations established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The newly certified engine is part of the Nippon Foundation’s Zero Emission Ships Project focused on the development of hydrogen-powered zero-emission vessels and supports related technology development. Within this framework, the consortium involving Yanmar Power Solutions has been advancing hydrogen engine development, while also developing a hydrogen-compatible hybrid electric propulsion vessel that combines a hydrogen engine generator with batteries.

The engine specifications covered by the certifications are designated as “Electronically Controlled Gas Only Engine (Hydrogen).” Moving forward, the company will install the necessary equipment, including two hydrogen engines, onto domestic coastal vessels, paving the way for demonstration operation trials scheduled for this fall.

Yanmar Power Solutions Co., Ltd. Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) Yanmar Holdings certification type approval certificate NOx certificate Nippon Foundation’s Zero Emission Ships Project demonstration operations Yanmar H2 high-speed engine pilot ignition, hydrogen-fueled, four-stroke, high-speed engine Japan
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED


Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
Trump administration repeals 2009 Endangerment Finding
Change of policy direction is set to have little impact on power market
Regal Rexnord to show solutions for heavy machinery
ConExpo booth will feature solutions and tech for construction and aggregates industries
Moog to unveil modular electrification solution at ConExpo
AEMS is designed to simplify electrification and automation of various machine types and sizes
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

FREE WEBINAR

The Next Evolution in Air Filtration: Inside Donaldson’s ArmorSeal™ Technology

Be among the first to see ArmorSeal™ before its official debut at CONEXPO, with early access to the engineering, testing, and real world validation behind this new approach to long term seal integrity.

📅 Feb 19, 2026 10:00 AM Central Time

Join the preview