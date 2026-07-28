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Yanmar, Hitachi to explore compact equipment collaboration

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Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

28 July 2026

Yanmar’s SV10 micro excavator. (Image: Yanmar)

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) on July 23, 2026, to begin exploring a broad range of collaboration possibilities to contribute to the further development and sustainable growth of the compact equipment business.

By leveraging the strengths of Yanmar Compact Equipment, a business unit of Yanmar specializing in compact equipment, alongside the global business infrastructure of Hitachi Construction Machinery in the construction and mining machinery sectors, the companies aim to enhance product competitiveness and deliver greater value to their customers and dealers.

“We are dedicated to maximizing customer value by addressing their needs, including aftermarket support, through the strengthening of our sales networks and optimization of our product lineups,” said Tetsuya Yamamoto, executive vice president, Yanmar Holdings.

“Through this Letter of Intent, we will explore synergy-generating collaborations and further enhance the value we provide in our compact equipment business, thereby contributing to the continued development of the compact equipment industry.”

According to Masafumi Senzaki, president and executive officer, Hitachi Construction Machinery, the company, which focuses on hydraulic excavators, dump trucks and wheel loaders as its core products, is implementing a strategy to offer a wider range of choices to dealers and customers by partnering with external companies.

Our new corporate brand, Landcros, embodies one of our core desires to openly co-create new businesses and value with our customers and partners and develop together,” he continued. “This Letter of Intent is one such initiative that embodies this commitment to open co-creation.”

The collaboration process is intended to be carried out while maintaining and respecting the uniqueness of each company’s brand identity, the announcement stated. Both companies will also continue to maintain their independent dealer networks.

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Yanmar Compact Equipment compact equipment business collaboration possibilities product competitiveness Tetsuya Yamamoto Masafumi Senzaki hydraulic excavators dump trucks
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