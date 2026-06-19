Yanmar maritime fuel cell to power dining cruise ship

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Yanmar Power Solutions Co., Ltd. and Eneos Corporation have agreed to install a maritime hydrogen fuel cell system for a new dining cruise ship scheduled to enter service in 2027.

The maritime hydrogen fuel cell system will be designed by Yanmar Power Solutions and integrated into the vessel using hydrogen storage modules provided by Toyota Motor. (Source: Yanmar Power Solutions)

The vessel will succeed the Lady Crystal, currently operated by the NYK Group in the Tennoz Isle area of Tokyo, Japan. It will have approximate length of 48 meters (157 ft.), beam of 9.5 meters (31 ft.) and draft of 2.1 meters (7 ft.) with a gross tonnage of roughly 480 tons.

The fuel cell system will be designed by Yanmar Power Solutions and integrated into the vessel using hydrogen storage modules provided by Toyota Motor Corporation as part of the fuel supply system. This project marks Yanmar Power Solutions’ fifth implementation of the system.

Eneos, an energy infrastructure provider, will be responsible for hydrogen production at refueling stations, primarily located in Tokyo, and for supplying hydrogen to the storage modules.

In preparation for adoption, NYK conducted comprehensive verification in accordance with the safety guidelines for hydrogen fuel cell ships established by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), confirming the system’s safety and reliability.

By adopting a hydrogen fuel cell system for the vessel, the three companies said they aim to advance the practical use of hydrogen in the maritime sector and contribute to the decarbonization of the shipping industry.