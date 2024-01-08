Yanmar’s new engines support industry needs

New releases available to order as fan-to-flywheel engines or in complete turnkey powerpack

Today, the biggest challenge facing manufacturers is how to approach the near-and long-term portfolio mix of product offerings such as renewable diesel, hydrogen and batteries. At Yanmar, we are forward thinking, but we know it is important to not overlook the near-term diesel-powered needs of original equipment manufacturers and their markets.

For example, the 25-50 hp (19-37 kW) portable pump market is mainly served by diesel engines that do not use a DPF because of the tendency for operators to run pumps with minimal loading when liquid is removed is at a low level, such as in well point applications. This can result in DPFs performing more frequent regeneration. For that reason, this market is primarily served by DOC aftertreatment solutions.

Another need for portable pumps is higher torque at lower engine speeds. Although many engine models rated in this power segment have a rated speed of around 3,000 rpm, portable pumps are typically operated at lower engine speeds due to impeller design requirements and limitations. For this reason, greater low speed torque is preferred.

Along with pumps, another focus for Yanmar’s diesel solutions is in the general application >75 hp (56 kW) segment. Equipment manufacturers in this segment require several power ratings and performance curves to use the same platform in multiple product models.

The preference for OEM engineers and support teams is to use single power solution providers to reduce new machine design work, simplify technical training, and reduce the different diagnostic tools that an OEM dealer must carry. For Yanmar, expanding our lineup to include larger displacement engines for this off-road product segment makes sense, both strategically and economically.

For the pump market, Yanmar found that reconfiguring an existing engine platform was the optimal path, but for the >75 hp (56 kW) market a new engine development was required. Yanmar developed a 4.6L displacement engine with a two-stage turbocharger and intercooler rated at 208 hp (155 kW). This engine is available for immediate delivery as a fan-to-flywheel engine or a complete power pack with radiator, intercooler, air cleaner, harness, and control panel.

The 4.6L Final Tier 4 and EU Stage V engine is rated at 208 hp at 2200 rpm as the 4TN107FTT-1SYA2, and at 147 hp at 2200 rpm as the 4TN107FHT-1SYA2. The overall design concept was to achieve a low total cost of ownership and low fuel consumption, high power density and a compact aftertreatment system.

This engine was designed to power match to other rating needs below 208 hp (155 kW). Often these needs are met only by de-rating the engine. When this is the approach, OEMs miss out on any possibility of cost savings that may be achieved from lower ratings. Yanmar considered this at the start of engine development. For this reason, the two-stage turbocharger was replaced with a single turbocharger at lower power ratings.

This year we are releasing the 147 hp (110 kW) version with a rated speed/load fuel consumption of 7.6 gal/h. This fuel consumption is one of the best among 4 L off-road engines available on the market today.

The new Yanmar 4TNV88D-XMYAM engine is our latest offering for the North American pump market (it is not limited to pump applications) and is rated at 35 hp (26 kW). It is based on an existing base engine but reconfigured to meet the requirements of pumps. The challenge was to incorporate typical pump-required components such as the PTO coupling size and oil sump needs, while also engine mounting the DOC that was originally to be remote-mounted. All of this was done using readily available accessories such as radiators and harnessing to reduce part development costs and lead time.

The new 4TNV88D-XMYAM is offered with an engine mounted aftertreatment device, complete air cleaner system, engine feet, radiator package, and harness.

