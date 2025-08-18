Responsive Image Banner

Zapi Group showing electrification, safety at iVT Expo

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

18 August 2025

Zapi Group will showcase its system solutions for vehicle electrification and fleet management at the iVT Off-Highway Vehicle Technology Expo, taking place August 21–22 in Chicago, Ill., USA. The company’s portfolio includes DC/DC converters, inverters, battery chargers, as well as new capabilities in telematics and anti-collision systems for OEMs in the off-highway vehicle sector.

The DCC3 rugged DC/DC converter. (Photo: Inmotion Technologies)

Zapi Group and its companies will display two new product models from Inmotion Technologies:

  • the DCC3 converter, a compact and rugged DC/DC converter, featuring native cybersecurity, engineered for optimal flexibility across a range of construction applications;
  • and the ACH3 inverter, a third-generation high-voltage inverter with customizable control software for enhanced performance.

Also highlighted will be the company’s expanded capabilities in high-voltage power conversion and charging infrastructure through the recent acquisitions of Stercom Power Solutions and SMPC Technologies, companies specializing in advanced power electronics and onboard charging technologies.

Acquisitions expand ZAPI GROUP charging, energy storage portfolio
Company announced acquisition of SMPC Technologies and Stercom Power Solutions

In addition, Zapi Group has added the capability of advanced asset tracking and safety solutions. Ubiquicom offers telemetry and fleet management technologies designed to optimize equipment operations and safety solutions aimed at reducing the risk of vehicle-pedestrian collisions, helping operators improve safety and meet compliance standards.

On August 21 at 2:20 p.m. CT, the session “Off-Highway vehicle electrification: Best practices in battery and charger integration” will be co-presented by Mourad Chergui, senior product manager at Zapi Group company Delta-Q Technologies, and Tom Nguyen, vice president of Business Development at Inventus Power, a Charged by Delta-Q battery partner. Together, they will describe best practices for battery and charger integration and share insights into future developments in lithium-ion battery systems for industrial equipment.

