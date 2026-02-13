Zapi Group to host fifth electrification conference

Zapi Group, a global specialist in industrial machinery electrification, has announced its fifth annual Future of Electrification virtual conference, taking place April 21-22, 2026. This year’s event will explore how electrification is moving beyond early adoption and delivering tangible impact in everyday working environments.

The conference brings together OEMs, suppliers, end users and operators to share proven strategies and practical takeaways for integrating electric solutions into operations across warehouses, factories, jobsites and fleets. Attendees will gain a holistic perspective on the electrification ecosystem, grounded in real-world experiences and practical takeaways.

“As electrification becomes an everyday reality for industries worldwide, our focus remains on sharing the practical lessons and real-world results that drive progress,” said Claes Avasjo, executive director for Zapi Group. “Now in its fifth year, Zapi Group’s Future of Electrification conference has become a trusted forum for practical knowledge and shared learning, bringing leaders together to exchange insights and inspire one another as we collectively shape a more sustainable and innovative future.”

This year’s keynote address will feature nanotechnologist and innovation expert Dr. Michelle Dickinson, who will explore the real-world impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology on business and society. Additional featured speakers include Matthew Diener of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), who will highlight CARB’s progress in advancing vehicle and equipment electrification across both on-road and off-road sectors, and Javier Miguelez, a leading authority in mobile robotics and logistics consulting, who will share strategies for effective automation.

Moderating the event’s panel discussions are respected industry media leaders Becky Schultz (Power Progress/KHL Power Group), Sara Jensen (Power & Motion) and Kathy Wells (Equipment Today and OEM Off-Highway), each bringing unique perspectives from across the electrification landscape.

Free registration for the 2026 Future of Electrification conference is now open. Secure your place by signing up at www.futureofelectrification.org.