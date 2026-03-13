ZF 8-speed PowerLIne debuts on Freightliner M2 106 Plus

At Work Truck Week 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind., ZF Group announced the launch of its advanced PowerLine eight-speed automatic transmission on the Freightliner M2 106 Plus from Daimler Truck North America (DTNA). The transmission is available for order on the M2 106 Plus with the all-new Cummins B6.7 Octane engine in the North American market as of March 13, and will be supported by the Freightliner dealer network.

ZF PowerLine eight-speed automatic transmission. (Photo: ZF Group)

The PowerLine torque converter eight-speed automatic transmission is targeted for Class 3 to “Baby 8” commercial vehicles rated up to 57,000-lb. GCVWR. It has a gear ratio spread that provides increased launch torque and lower engine speeds at cruise, which ZF said enables up to 10% fuel savings in select applications while improving acceleration. The electronic shifter mirrors modern passenger car operation, helping drivers quickly adapt. Features such as Halt mode are designed to reduce driver fatigue in stop-and-go traffic by maintaining braking at standstill (with compatible braking systems), while the live engine-driven PTO allows operation at standstill or in neutral.

“Offering ZF’s PowerLine transmission on the Freightliner M2 106 Plus introduces an automatic option designed to support medium-duty customers with efficient gear spacing and responsive shift strategy that can improve drivability in stop-and-go applications,” said Aaron Scates, vice president of Vocational & Medium‑Duty Market Development, Daimler Truck North America. “The engine-driven PTO supports productivity for vocational applications across a range of body configurations, making it a strong option for our customers.”

“Built on our global expertise in advanced driveline technology, PowerLine’s optimized eight-speed architecture and intelligent shift strategy are designed to support fuel efficiency, performance and durability,” stated Alexandre Esgolmin, head of Driveline Technology North America, Commercial Vehicle Solutions, ZF. “For North American fleets, these features can contribute to dependable operation and support total cost of ownership objectives — delivering the operational confidence our customers expect.”

Manufactured in Gray Court, S.C., USA, production of the transmission is part of ZF’s $200 million investment in U.S. commercial vehicle transmission manufacturing. Nearly 50,000 sq. ft. of the facility is dedicated to PowerLine assembly, with production capacity ramping toward 200,000 transmissions annually to support growing OEM demand in North America.