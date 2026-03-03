ZF adds to eTrac range at ConExpo in Las Vegas

Following on from the launch of its eTrac eCD110-230 at Bauma in April 2025, ZF has unveiled new additions to the range at the ConExpo/Con-Agg trade show in Las Vegas.

The introduction of the new eTrac eCD100 and eCD210 completes the lineup of modular e-platforms intended for construction machinery and material handling equipment.

Offering the necessary modularity to help adaptation of the drives for various vehicle applications, the portfolio now has a power range extending from 20 to 230 kW.

eTRAC eCD210 electric drive (Photo: ZF)

ZF states that its eTrac drives deliver zero-emission mobility without compromising performance by combining efficient electrical components with a mechanical driveline.

The system can be used in battery-electric and fuel-cell powered machines, both of which are likely to play an increasing role in the new construction machine market.

While electrical power is set to feature across more smaller machines, mid-size and large machines will still likely require diesel powertrains. For this, ZF has also shown its new GPT 4F travel Gearbox Series at ConExpo.

This next-gen of ZF planetary gearboxes combines a compact design with significantly higher torque output, ranging from 100 to 3,000 kNm.

Designed for large construction machines, mining excavators and crawler cranes weighing up to 1,000 tons, the new gearboxes further feature the ProVID system, which supports permanent condition analysis of the gearbox to help extend service life.

In addition to the GPT 4F, ZF has also released the GPT 450 4F, a planetary gearbox intended for machines operating in harsh conditions which require up to 500 kNm of torque.