ZF Powerline transmission chosen for terminal tractor

ZF PowerLine is expected to be available on all of Capacity Trucks’ TJ Series terminal tractors later in 2026. (Photo: ZF)

ZF has announced that its eight-speed PowerLine automatic transmission has been selected for integration into Capacity Trucks’ TJ Series terminal tractors. It is expected to be available to customers on all TJ Series models later this year.

This collaborative development is said to reflect both companies’ commitment to advancing commercial vehicle technology and supporting evolving customer needs across logistics, port and warehouse environments.

“ZF is a trusted technology partner with deep experience in commercial vehicle systems,” said Todd Gibson, senior director of Sales, Capacity Trucks. “Their solution aligns with our goal of delivering robust, efficient and customer-focused terminal tractors that perform in real-world operating conditions.”

ZF’s eight-speed PowerLine automatic transmission. (Photo: ZF)

Alexandre Esgolmin, head of Driveline Technology North America, Commercial Vehicle Solutions, ZF, stated, “Capacity Trucks has a longstanding reputation for building purpose-driven vehicles for some of the most demanding duty cycles in the industry, and this application just further underscores the PowerLine transmission’s ability to meet various customer demands. By combining Capacity’s truck design and manufacturing expertise with ZF’s advanced technology, we aim to help fleet operators improve productivity while preparing for future regulatory and operational challenges.”

In this application specifically for terminal tractor operations, the PowerLine system is designed to support smooth vehicle maneuverability, reduced maintenance requirements and improved driver experience, even in stop-and-go applications, said ZF, while enabling “significant reduction of fuel consumption, enhanced acceleration and improved total cost of ownership.”

PowerLine production is part of ZF’s $200 million investment in U.S. commercial vehicle transmission manufacturing at its facility in Gray Court, S.C., USA. Nearly 50,000 sq. ft. of the facility is dedicated to the transmission’s assembly, with production capacity ramping toward 200,000 transmissions annually to support growing OEM demand in North America.

Visitors to ACT Expo 2026 in Las Vegas can learn more about the Capacity Truck by visiting booth #3935, where representatives will be available to discuss the solution and its benefits.