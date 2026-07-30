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ZF reports company performance for first half of 2026

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

30 July 2026

ZF headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany ZF headquarters in Friedrichshafen, Germany (Photo: ZF)

ZF Friedrichshafen has posted figures covering the first half of 2026, which include a year-on-year sales decline of 2.0% to €19.3 billion (2025: €19.7 billion).

But adjusted for currency and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) effects, sales increased organically by 0.5% over the same six-month period.

Adjusted EBIT reached €964 million (2025: €853 million), resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% (2025: 4.3%). Adjusted free cash flow totalled €989 million (2025: €465 million).

Positive cash flow was said to be driven by higher profitability and ‘continued disciplined investment management’.

“Both factors further strengthened our cash-generation capabilities,” said CFO Michael Frick.

The report further noted that lower research and development spending was due to the focus on the existing product portfolio. Total R&D expenses declined by about 7.0% to €1.6 billion, an R&D ratio of 8.2%.

Looking ahead, Frick said that ZF remains ‘well positioned’ to achieve its full-year 2026 targets, including sales of more than €38 billion.

Speaking about company performance, ZF CEO Mathias Miedreich said: “Cost discipline and a stronger focus on operational performance and value-creating products are beginning to deliver results. The environment remains challenging, but we are making steady progress. Each step improves our performance and strengthens our financial flexibility.”

ZF Friedrichshafen ZF company performance sales decline sales Michael Frick Mathias Miedreich Friedrichshafen Germany
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