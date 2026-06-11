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Zivan presents new FC36 charger for low-voltage applications

Julian Buckley International Editor, Power Progress

11 June 2026

Zivan, part of the Zapi Group, has launched its new FC36 charging solution at IVT Expo in Cologne, Germany.

Intended for low-voltage charging of smaller machines, including forklifts and scissor lifts, the FC36 offers multi-voltage capability (48 through to max. 96 V). Air flow through the rugged outer casing has also been optimized to support improved cooling.

Zivan FC36 charger on display at IVT Expo Zivan FC36 charger on display at IVT Expo (Photo: Power Progress)

The FC36 features the LiCom (VDE 0622) charging standard, which Zivan believes will become the recharging standard for low-voltage applications. Having a single system for these machines would solve the problem of needing multiple chargers to support machines from different OEMs.

The LiCom Standard, as defined in the VDE 0622, specifies charging connectors for lithium-ion battery packs to establish a unified mechanical and electrical interface for safe, low-voltage DC fast charging.

The LiCom system can support voltages up to 120 V (DC) and current up to 500 A, while also supporting data communication for battery/machine status monitoring.

Recharging is supported by the LiCom charging board. The modular hardware solution supports LiCom-compliant charging through ‘seamless’ interaction between the charger and battery system, all without the need for a fundamental redesign of the existing hardware.

The final element is the LiCom Vehicle Interface (LVI). This is the the plug which could become the standard design for recharging of these machines. As with the LiCom charging board, the LVI supports machine-agnostic recharging without the need to adjust standardized fast charging systems.

Zivan Zapi Group Power Progress low-voltage applications low-voltage charging charging standard IVT Expo FC36 charger LiCom (VDE 0622) charging standard Cologne Germany
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