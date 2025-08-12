Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

ZM Trucks adds Class 4 & 5 electric model

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

12 August 2025

ZM Trucks, a subsidiary of ZO Motors, has launched the ZM8 SWB (Short Wheelbase) compact electric model featuring a 138-in. wheelbase designed for enhanced maneuverability and a variety of upfit applications.

ZM Trucks unveils ZM8 SWB compact electric model The ZM8 SWB compact electric model from ZM Trucks. (Photo: ZM Trucks)

The ZM8 SWB is engineered to support 12-, 14- and 16-ft. box configurations, making it suited for various urban delivery and vocational use applications. It is available in a Class 4 configuration with a payload capacity of 8,950 lb. and an estimated range of 165 miles, and in a Class 5 configuration with a payload capacity of up to 12,450 lb. and estimated range of 150 miles.

Both configurations have a 132-kWh/600V high-voltage battery mounted inside the frame. They can be fully charged in six hours using Level 2 charging or up to 80% in just 40 minutes using DC fast charging.

“The ZM8 SWB was developed in response to real-world fleet feedback,” said Joost de Vries, CEO at ZM Trucks. “By combining shorter wheelbase agility with the power and range commercial fleets expect, we’re opening the door to more use cases than ever.”

The compact model retains the signature features of the ZM8 platform, the company noted, including standard dual ePTOs (electric power take-offs) for seamless integration with liftgates, refrigeration units and other auxiliary equipment.

The ZM8 SWB is now available for pre-order, with initial deliveries expected to begin later this year.

ZM Trucks ZO Motors ZM8 SWB compact electric model wheelbase launch initial deliveries Joost de Vries ZM Trucks ZM8 SWB
Power Progress Networking Forum

The Tariff Report Everyone Will Want...
Early Access For Attendees.

All Power Progress Networking Forum attendees will recieve early access to the updated digital report by Off-Highway Research, 'The Imapct of U.S. Tarriffs on the Construction Equipment Industry'.

Register your interest
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

Latest News
New Holland D-Series mini excavators built in-house
E42D and E50D mark the debut of a fully in-house engineered D-Series line
Caterpillar recognizes top-performing suppliers
Recognized in Supplier Excellence, Aftermarket Excellence and Supplier of the Year categories
Ag automation solutions on display at FIRA USA
Annual event returns to California in October
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA