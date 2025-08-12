ZM Trucks adds Class 4 & 5 electric model

ZM Trucks, a subsidiary of ZO Motors, has launched the ZM8 SWB (Short Wheelbase) compact electric model featuring a 138-in. wheelbase designed for enhanced maneuverability and a variety of upfit applications.

The ZM8 SWB is engineered to support 12-, 14- and 16-ft. box configurations, making it suited for various urban delivery and vocational use applications. It is available in a Class 4 configuration with a payload capacity of 8,950 lb. and an estimated range of 165 miles, and in a Class 5 configuration with a payload capacity of up to 12,450 lb. and estimated range of 150 miles.

Both configurations have a 132-kWh/600V high-voltage battery mounted inside the frame. They can be fully charged in six hours using Level 2 charging or up to 80% in just 40 minutes using DC fast charging.

“The ZM8 SWB was developed in response to real-world fleet feedback,” said Joost de Vries, CEO at ZM Trucks. “By combining shorter wheelbase agility with the power and range commercial fleets expect, we’re opening the door to more use cases than ever.”

The compact model retains the signature features of the ZM8 platform, the company noted, including standard dual ePTOs (electric power take-offs) for seamless integration with liftgates, refrigeration units and other auxiliary equipment.

The ZM8 SWB is now available for pre-order, with initial deliveries expected to begin later this year.