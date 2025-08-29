ZM Trucks opens new US headquarters location

ZM8 Class 6 battery electric CV (Photo: ZM Trucks)

ZM Trucks has held the opening of its new US headquarters in Fontana, California. The event also included the US premiere of its ZM8 Class 6 commercial truck.

In addition to the HQ, the site also includes a 210,000 square foot (19,500 square meter) factory which is set to start assembly of the Japanese company’s battery-electric trucks.

“Despite policy uncertainty, we’re charging ahead,” said Joost de Vries, global chief executive officer of ZM Trucks. “Our investment in Fontana demonstrates that commercial EVs are not just viable, they’re a superior solution for urban truck operators, delivering lower costs, higher performance, and a smarter path toward total cost of ownership.”

In addition to the commercial vehicles, ZM Trucks recently unveiled its new T75 terminal tractor, an electric vehicle designed for use in port and airport operations.

The company has also announced strategic partnerships with companies including the Merlin Group and FleetNet.

In the related press material, ZM Trucks noted that there a series of ‘market headwinds’ which the company will need to manage, including the phase out of EV tax credits, haphazard charging infrastructure investment and the rollback of vehicle emissions guidelines.

But the company puts forward that as transport accounts for 6.7% of the US GDP and nearly 28% of greenhouse gas emissions, electric trucks which can outperform diesel in total cost of ownership and emissions can still play a ‘pivotal role in reshaping the US commercial fleet landscape’.