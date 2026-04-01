Hybrid Haulage, Proven in the World’s Harshest Mines

Mining has a unique way of exposing the weaknesses of new technology. Conditions like extreme altitude, steep grades, and temperature swings are unlike anything seen in off-highway sectors. That’s why the Cummins hybrid-electric retrofit system, powered by First Mode technology, is catching the attention of decision-makers well beyond mining. Cummins hybrid trucks are hauling rock daily, in some of the most demanding environments on the planet, with positive implications for every powertrain sector.

Built for Uptime in Unforgiving Conditions

The Cummins First Mode hybrid system enhances the existing diesel powertrain, rather than replacing it, and preserves a familiar operator experience while delivering measurable performance gains. Trucks drive like diesel, but with improved efficiency and responsiveness, so productivity increases without introducing operational disruption. Resilience is engineered into the system as well: six independent, modular battery strings isolate faults at the module level, allowing the truck to continue hauling even when conditions or components are challenged.

Rapid Deployment, Real‑World Validation

Cummins has deployed the first of three commercial pilots of its hybrid electric solution for ultra-class haulage at the Caserones mine in Tierra Amarilla, Chile, which sits at approximately 4,500 meters in the Andes. The pace of deployment reflects a deliberate focus on establishing real-world proof points quickly while continuously advancing the program.

Early results at Caserones are tracking expectations for the hybrid kit. Fuel savings closely align with a performance model validated to within 2% during testing at the company’s proving grounds in Washington State. Engine load reductions support longer engine life, while a reduction in energy routed through the retard grid lowers gridfire risk in sensitive operations.

Beyond Components: A System Built to Scale

On steep descents, the system captures regenerative energy during hard braking and cornering, creating a significant advantage in high altitude Andes mines. Power electronics and software manage energy flow in real time, seamlessly integrating with the existing diesel drivetrain. Advanced thermal management keeps battery temperatures within nominal limits despite wide temperature swings, from near freezing nights to 30°C days, all at elevations above 4,500 meters. Battery life is estimated at six to ten years depending on duty cycle, with minimal preventive maintenance required.

The combination of First Mode’s engineering depth and Cummins’ global scale stands out in the mining industry. First Mode developed the system architecture, while Cummins provides the reach, service network, and execution capability to deploy it across mines throughout the Americas and beyond. This ability to deliver a hybrid system that operates reliably across OEM platforms, extreme environments, and commercial duty cycles is what truly differentiates it in the market.

From Pilot to Scalable Platform

A commercially scalable version of the hybrid-electric retrofit system is already in development, positioning miners to access the industry’s first truly scalable hybrid haulage platform beginning in 2027. Manufacturing release is targeted for Q1 2027, with commercial scaling through 2027-2028. The next generation will exceed one megawatt of power output, add active self charging, deliver power boost capability for faster cycle times, and be engineered for operations above 5,000 meters.

Importantly, today’s commercial pilots are not standalone demonstrations. They are establishing the technical, operational, and service backbone required for global scale. Each deployment informs system design, validates performance models, and hardens the architecture for the realities of commercial mining environments, ensuring the commercial offering arrives production ready rather than theoretical.

Hybrid haulage is no longer a future concept. It is hauling rock today and defining what scalable decarbonization can look like tomorrow. For mines committed to reducing emissions without compromising productivity, early participation offers a chance to help shape, and benefit from, the most practical and durable hybrid platform the industry has seen.



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