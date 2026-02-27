JDPS Power Range Defines A New Era in Power

John Deere Power Systems will showcase its advanced range of solutions across low-, mid-, and high-power ranges in Booth W40442 at CONEXPO

At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) is demonstrating how we provide the power of choice with a comprehensive lineup that ensures flexibility by delivering the right technology for the right application.

We are dedicated to advancing our diesel engines while investing in new technologies — like battery and renewable fuel solutions — that cater to unique customer needs. At CONEXPO, we will showcase this versatile lineup, including our Next Generation Engine (NGE) architecture and electrification concepts, in Booth W40442.

The booth strategically displays JDPS solutions across the low-, mid-, and high-power ranges. We are also integrating OEM equipment and John Deere Construction applications, including a mechanical street sweeper, track whole tree chipper, grinder, prototype generator set, prototype E-Power backhoe, and E-Drive wheel loader, directly into our booth, bringing real-world proof of our solutions to the forefront.

Small Size. Strong Impact.

At CONEXPO, we will show how power solutions in our low-power range, like the JD4, are engineered for seamless integration and performance in smaller-footprint equipment. For equipment with power needs less than 130 hp, electrification is ideal for zero operating emissions operation. We are addressing this need by integrating KREISEL Electric battery solutions for robust, efficient power.

Mid-Size Muscle. Modern Energy.

The mid-power range display will feature engines that offer an ideal balance of power density and technology for demanding mid-size applications. Our commitment to diesel is demonstrated while offering pathways for hybrid-ready technologies.

Big Power. Bigger Possibilities.

Our high-power range is defined by rugged engines anchoring the NGE lineup. In the booth, we’ll highlight how engines like the JD14 and JD18 are built to durably perform in the most demanding applications. The NGE platform is purpose-built for durability, performance, and simplified integration, reflecting our commitment to optimizing diesel technology for the long term.

Long-Term Success and Strategic Investment

In the booth, we’ll showcase how our service solutions are designed to maximize equipment uptime. Attendees can learn more about John Deere Connected Support™ technology, which allows John Deere dealers to provide remote monitoring and diagnostics. We’ll also feature a 4.5L engine display demonstrating our tiered parts portfolio, including genuine, remanufactured, and alternative parts. This tiered portfolio approach is designed to provide quality solutions for every customer.

Efficiently powering the world’s most important industries requires expertise and proactive investment. As your trusted solutions provider, we are delivering proven solutions and quality expertise essential to successfully navigate this New Era in Power.

Explore what we will have on display at CONEXPO in Booth W40442 and learn more about our vision for A New Era in Power