New Engines for A New Era in Power

John Deere Power Systems expands its Next Generation Engine lineup, showcasing the new and upcoming JD5 and JD8 engines at CONEXPO 2026.

At CONEXPO 2026, John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) revealed two new engines that will give equipment manufacturers more choice than ever before. The upcoming JD5 and JD8 industrial engines will join the Next Generation Engine (NGE) lineup to offer more flexible power solutions as we work to meet the diverse needs of our OEM customers.

The JD5 will offer 93–200 kW (125–268 hp), and the JD8 will offer 187–290 kW (250–389 hp). The anticipated launch for the lead application of the JD8 is intended for 2029, followed by the JD5. All timing and final specifications are subject to change based on program requirements.

JDPS is committed to expanding its power range to provide more flexibility and performance. As customer challenges evolve, JDPS solutions evolve with them; empowering customers to build best-in-class equipment. In Booth W40442, JDPS is showcasing how the Next Generation Engine (NGE) lineup provides a full spectrum of power for the construction industry. Expanding the NGE lineup with the JD5 and JD8 will ensure greater choice and power capacity.

The NGE lineup is built from a clean-sheet design, is engineered for lasting performance, and delivers impressive power density, optimized fuel efficiency, and streamlined serviceability. The other engines in the lineup include:

The JD4, which offers 63–129 kW (84–173 hp).

The JD14, which offers 300–510 kW (402–684 hp).

The JD18, which offers 522–677 kW (700–908 hp).

JDPS also continues to improve its current offerings. The optimized JD9 engine offers 205–343 kW (275–460 hp). It provides more power than the existing 9.0L engine and lower complexity and installation costs.

Engineered for Flexible Integration

For OEM customers, a core benefit of the NGE platform is simplified integration. These engines feature a compact footprint for easy integration. For instance, the JD4 has a 20%–25% reduction in package size compared to the John Deere PWS or PWL 4.5L single-turbo engine. The JD5 and JD8 will enhance power options in key mid-range applications where power density and installation flexibility are critical.





Uptime and Simplified Maintenance

For the end user, the NGE architecture is engineered to simplify maintenance and maximize uptime, with features like:

Extended Service Intervals : The NGE lineup features extended fluid service intervals, reducing the number of scheduled fluid maintenance services.

: The NGE lineup features extended fluid service intervals, reducing the number of scheduled fluid maintenance services. Maintenance-Free Valve Train : Hydraulic lash adjusters eliminate the need for valve lash maintenance, reducing overall service requirements.

: Hydraulic lash adjusters eliminate the need for valve lash maintenance, reducing overall service requirements. Remote Diagnostics Capability: The NGE lineup is fully integrated with John Deere Connected Support™, enabling prognostic capabilities and remote monitoring to shift maintenance from reactive to proactive.

Furthermore, all NGE engines, including the new JD5 and JD8, will be compatible with renewable diesel fuel and biodiesel blends.

Learn more about the expanded NGE lineup and see how JDPS is defining A New Era in Power for your applications