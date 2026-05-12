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Transfluid: Power Drives the Future

12 May 2026

SPONSORED CONTENT: From industrial transmissions to hybrid systems: Transfluid brings efficiency, control and innovation to heavy-duty applications.

Transfluid: from power transmission to hybrid innovation

For 70 years, Transfluid has been recognized worldwide for reliable power transmission solutions designed for demanding industrial applications. Today, the company combines this mechanical heritage with advanced hybrid technologies, supporting OEMs and operators through the transition toward more efficient and sustainable machinery.

Transfluid’s industrial DNA was built around hydrodynamic couplings, variable fill fluid couplings, elastic couplings and power transmission systems engineered to improve machine protection, reduce mechanical stress and optimize operational continuity in heavy-duty environments.

Among the company’s most recognized solutions, the KPT variable fill fluid coupling plays a key role in controlled start applications. Installed on crushers, conveyors, mills, pumps and other high inertia machinery, the KPT allows smooth acceleration while limiting torque peaks and protecting drivetrains from damaging shock loads.

This approach delivers significant advantages:

  • Reduced mechanical wear
  • Lower maintenance costs
  • Improved machine uptime
  • Better energy management during startup
  • Enhanced protection for motors and driven equipment

Thousands of Transfluid couplings operate globally in sectors such as mining, aggregates, cement, recycling, energy and material handling, where reliability and continuity are essential.

At the same time, industrial markets are rapidly evolving toward electrification and hybridization. Thanks to decades of transmission expertise, Transfluid has developed advanced hybrid power systems for mobile and heavy-duty applications.

The company’s hybrid technologies are designed to support:

  • Hybrid mobile equipment
  • Industrial vehicles
  • Rail applications
  • Heavy-duty machinery
  • Marine and off-road systems

By integrating electric propulsion with conventional drivetrains, Transfluid hybrid systems help reduce fuel consumption, emissions, noise and operating costs while maintaining high operational flexibility.

What makes Transfluid unique is the capability to bridge traditional industrial engineering with next-generation hybrid solutions. Rather than replacing mechanical expertise, electrification becomes a natural evolution of it.

Today, Transfluid continues to support OEMs worldwide with a complete portfolio that combines proven industrial reliability with innovative hybrid technologies — delivering efficient power management solutions for the industries of tomorrow.

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