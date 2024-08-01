Why tailoring fan drives for diverse environments matters.

01 August 2024

Unique cooling configurations can maximize an engine’s performance. Whether it’s direct drive, variable, or viscous, a fan or clutch needs to counteract wildly varying climates and engine stresses. How are fleets responding to these challenges?

To help maximize your fleet’s engine power and performance, engineers from Horton explains the landscape and options for today’s fan drives.

You will learn:

  • Why variable speed fan drives are popular in Europe
  • Where direct drive clutches still make sense
  • Five reasons to consider a viscous fan clutch

Download to read more about current cooling technologies

