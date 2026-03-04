Related Video
[Video] Caterpillar debuts new D8 XE electric drive dozer

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

04 March 2026

Sam Meeker, market professional for dozers and track loaders at Caterpillar, shares the features of the brand-new D8 XE dozer, which features electric drive technology for more power and control.

