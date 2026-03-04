[Video] Caterpillar debuts new D8 XE electric drive dozer
04 March 2026
Sam Meeker, market professional for dozers and track loaders at Caterpillar, shares the features of the brand-new D8 XE dozer, which features electric drive technology for more power and control.
