06 March 2025
Industry News Roundup: Cummins/First Mode, Isuzu, AGCO Corp./SDF, Rehlko, Waupaca Foundry, Liebherr
Electrification: OEMS discuss what drives electrification
Bauma 2025: Perkins, Liebherr, John Deere Power Systems
Mechanical Powertrain Report: Eaton, Twin Disc, ZF, Allison Transmission
Siemens Energy: The growing wave of electrification
Q Hydrogen: New hydrogen production process
Turntide: 5 reasons to choose axial flux motors
Flory Industries: Getting charged up for nut harvesting
Somero/ForgeFX: VR as a training tool
Eaton: Breaking new ground
Trendlines: North America’s contradictory construction equipment sales
Street Smarts: California backs away from Advanced Clean Fleets reg
NFPA Scoreboard: Trending downward
Product Pipeline: Enovation, OTR/PSI, MRS Electronics, NewTek
Going back... 90 Years: America’s first diesel fire truck
AEM: Sales drop in first month of 2025
If you are having difficulties viewing the web version, please view the issue here
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.