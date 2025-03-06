06 March 2025

CLICK HERE TO READ YOUR ISSUE

Industry News Roundup: Cummins/First Mode, Isuzu, AGCO Corp./SDF, Rehlko, Waupaca Foundry, Liebherr

Electrification: OEMS discuss what drives electrification

Bauma 2025: Perkins, Liebherr, John Deere Power Systems

Mechanical Powertrain Report: Eaton, Twin Disc, ZF, Allison Transmission

Siemens Energy: The growing wave of electrification

Q Hydrogen: New hydrogen production process

Turntide: 5 reasons to choose axial flux motors

Flory Industries: Getting charged up for nut harvesting

Somero/ForgeFX: VR as a training tool

Eaton: Breaking new ground

Trendlines: North America’s contradictory construction equipment sales

Street Smarts: California backs away from Advanced Clean Fleets reg

NFPA Scoreboard: Trending downward

Product Pipeline: Enovation, OTR/PSI, MRS Electronics, NewTek

Going back... 90 Years: America’s first diesel fire truck

AEM: Sales drop in first month of 2025

CLICK HERE TO READ YOUR ISSUE

If you are having difficulties viewing the web version, please view the issue here

You have read 1 of 4 complimentary articles this month. To gain further access to the latest industry news please either Register or Log in.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: [email protected]
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 480 478 6302 E-mail: [email protected]