Volvo Penta’s powertrain development bench is deep
What can construction equipment OEMs expect in 2024?
Video Exclusive - Electrifying Agricultural Machines: The Quiet Revolution
Hatz forms new North American corporation
Power Progress Newsmaker of the Year for 2023 is...
Industry News
Class 8 truck orders dip sharply in December
Net orders fell 15,000 units from the prior month and 7.0% year over year
What were the most read technology stories of 2023?
Construction Technology takes a look at the top read stories of 2023
New Holland launches TL5 ‘Acessivel’ tractor
The model has been adapted to support farmers with lower limb disabilities
What does 2024 look like for construction equipment sales?
It was a year of two halves for construction equipment in 2023, with manufacturers working hard to fulfil backlogs generated in 2022, followed by a dip in orders in most markets in the latter part of the year.
New tracks for new Ditch Witch mini skid
TriTrax System delivers smoother, maintenance-free operation
Bobcat highlights AI, electrics and autonomy at CES 2024
Concept machine for farming to be unveiled alongside all-electric and autonomous loaders
Trendlines: Soft landing for global CE?
Updates on construction equipment sales in Europe, North America and Asia
OHR forecasts soft landing for global construction equipment
North America proves the best performing of the major markets in 2022 with 8% sales growth
Internal Combustion Engines
Perkins introduces repair sleeves for 1100 Series engines
Top 10 most-read new power system news of 2023
MAN Engines launches 30 L V12 marine engine
Mercedes-Benz hydrogen-powered trucks hit the road
Electrification & Fuel Cells
Wärtsilä Quantum High Energy storage system
Komatsu to show electric 13t excavator at Intermat
Mack Defense selects BAE alternative propulsion system
Silicon Valley company develops off-highway electrification ‘ecosystem’
Longer Reads
Interview: Wacker Neuson Chief Sales Officer on growth for the future
The increasing affordability of electric construction equipment
What sanctions could companies found to be ‘dumping’ cheap machinery into EU and UK face?
Videos & Podcasts
Video interview: Kohler’s Vincenzo Perrone at Agritechnica 2023
Video interview: Kohler’s Brian Melka at Agritechnica 2023
Video: Case wheeled excavators offer updated engines and hydraulics
Podcast: Xerotech zeros in on North American electrification market
Show Reports
World Ag Expo Top 10 announced
UN’s COP28 to address energy transition, emissions reductions
Caterpillar to show electric machines, energy solutions at CES 2024
