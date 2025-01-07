Industry News
Net orders fell 15,000 units from the prior month and 7.0% year over year
Construction Technology takes a look at the top read stories of 2023
The model has been adapted to support farmers with lower limb disabilities
It was a year of two halves for construction equipment in 2023, with manufacturers working hard to fulfil backlogs generated in 2022, followed by a dip in orders in most markets in the latter part of the year.
TriTrax System delivers smoother, maintenance-free operation
Concept machine for farming to be unveiled alongside all-electric and autonomous loaders
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
Partner Content
Waukesha Bearings combines extensive experience and engineering expertise with significant investment in research, testing and materials development to support cleaner energy alternatives.
Updates on construction equipment sales in Europe, North America and Asia
North America proves the best performing of the major markets in 2022 with 8% sales growth
Internal Combustion Engines
Electrification & Fuel Cells
Contacts
Becky Schultz
Vice President of Content
[email protected]
☎ +1 480 408 9774
[email protected]
☎ +1 480 408 9774
Julian Buckley
Editor
[email protected]
☎ +44 (0) 1892 784088
[email protected]
☎ +44 (0) 1892 784088
Simon Kelly
Sales Manager
[email protected]
☎ +44 (0) 1892 786223
[email protected]
☎ +44 (0) 1892 786223