Cummins unveils its HELM engine platform at Bauma – a game changer for clean diesel?
29 May 2025
SPONSORED CONTENT
Vice President of engineering, Jonathon White, describes Cummins’ in-development platform, designed to support multiple fuels, reduce emissions and pave the way for greener construction and agriculture machines.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.