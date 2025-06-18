New Eagle development tool lets OEMs take control
18 June 2025
Open, end-to-end software platform tool fast-tracks tech development – including autonomy.
During his early days working as a mechatronics engineer at General Motors, New Eagle Founder Rich Swortzel saw a fundamental need for greater agility and rapid iteration cycles when transitioning from a simulation to a working model during...
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.