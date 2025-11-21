Kubota debuts updated compact track loader

At Equip Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., Kubota Tractor Corporation unveiled the SVL65-2s compact track loader, an updated version of the SVL65-2 platform. According to the company, the new model is targeted for commercial landscapers, rental fleets and general contractors who need dependable performance in compact spaces while maintaining a budget-friendly price point.

Kubota SVL65-2s compact track loader. (Photo: Kubota)

The SVL65-2s retains the core specs of the SVL65-2, including a 68.4-hp Kubota engine, 2,100-lb. rated operating capacity at 35% tipping load and available high-flow auxiliary hydraulics up to 27 gpm on select configurations. It then builds on the previous platform by adding features designed to enhance operator comfort and productivity.

Inside the cab, updates include:

a standard high-back seat with an available heated air-ride option;

7-in. LCD monitor with jog dial control;

password-protected keyless start with up to 51 different passcodes;

integrated backup camera;

and integrated Bluetooth radio.

Halogen lights have been replaced by LED lights on the front and rear, with backlit switches added to further enhance visibility and ease of operation.

New performance features include Kubota Shockless Ride, a loader suspension system that enhances stability and helps reduce material spillage on rough terrain. An auto-shift function automatically transitions between high and low ranges while turning to maintain smooth travel and consistent torque. An Advanced Multifunction Valve enables simultaneous operation of auxiliary hydraulics, bucket and loader arm functions for added productivity.

In addition, operators can fine-tune machine responsiveness through the LCD panel using adjustable track response settings, allowing precise control in varying job conditions. This feature is attractive for rental, as well, where customers may not be as familiar with the machine.

“We can adjust the track sensitivity – meaning how quickly the track responds to the movements of the joystick, so anywhere from mild, normal to quick – and that all takes place in that screen,” explained Anna Kitzerow, Kubota product manager, Construction Equipment.

The design of the new machine makes the SVL65-2s especially suited to rental fleets, she continued. “It’s simple and intuitive for those users that are not necessarily as comfortable in the cab, but it still has a lot of power and a lot of performance.”

The SVL65-2s will be available at authorized Kubota dealers in December 2025.

Kubota RTV0X Long Bed. (Photo: Kubota)

New RTV and mowers

Kubota also unveiled its new RTV-X Long Bed model, featuring a Kubota diesel engine, VHT-X transmission and a 6-ft. steel cargo bed with a 1,212-lb. capacity. The unit has been enhanced with a redesigned, aggressive exterior and new heavy-duty multipurpose tires.

Additional features include a ProKonvert flatbed conversion, a hydraulic dump box and exclusive cargo bed accessories. The model is available in Kubota orange with HDMP tires or ATV tires. There is also a factory assembled RealTree Camo package that comes with LED cargo lights, a cargo winch and a tailgate extender.

Kubota F2510 front-mount mower. (Photo: Kubota)

Also on hand was the updated F2510 commercial-grade front-mount mower. The 23.3-hp model maintains the F-Series powertrain and front-mount configuration while adding a new LCD display with white backlight and battery meter for improved visibility; a relocated parking brake lock positioned on the dash; and a new push-button light switch that replaces the former toggle design.

Additional upgrades include an LED headlight, orange front guard and a safety valve added to the lift cylinder for improved durability. Access to the fuse box has also been improved for easier maintenance easier, especially when the grass catcher is installed.

Both models are currently available at Kubota dealers.