[VIDEO] Caterpillar Shows Enhanced Next-gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators
21 November 2025
At Equip Expo, Greg Worley, market professional for mini hydraulic excavators at Caterpillar, walked through the updates that the company has made to its mini hydraulic excavator models (305 CR, 308 CR, 309 CR and 310), including ease-of-use capabilities, a laser catcher option, as well as software updates to the 303.5 CR that deliver improved transient response speeds.
