Related Articles
Kubota debuts updated compact track loader
BKT appoints three in France, South America
Volvo Penta names new Certified Uptime Dealers
Brad Boehler joins Manitou as President for North America
Bobcat combines two generators in one
Responsive Image Banner

Read this article in Français Deutsch Italiano Português Español

[VIDEO] Caterpillar Shows Enhanced Next-gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators

Premium Content
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

21 November 2025

At Equip Expo, Greg Worley, market professional for mini hydraulic excavators at Caterpillar, walked through the updates that the company has made to its mini hydraulic excavator models (305 CR, 308 CR, 309 CR and 310), including ease-of-use capabilities, a laser catcher option, as well as software updates to the 303.5 CR that deliver improved transient response speeds.

Caterpillar updates software updates ease-of-use capabilities Equip Expo Greg Worley 305 CR 308 CR mini excavators mini hydraulic excavators compact equipment
You are reading a Premium article. You can view 1 premium article every 30 days. Register or Log in to become a Plus Member for FREE and gain further access to the content.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: becky.schultz@khl.com
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: julian.buckley@khl.com
Chad Elmore Managing Editor E-mail: chad.elmore@khl.com
Tony Radke Vice President of Sales Tel: +1 602 721 6049 E-mail: tony.radke@khl.com
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA

US Steel Tariffs Raise Equipment Costs

NEW ANALYSIS & FREE WHITEPAPER

Expanded US tariffs on steel and aluminium are pushing up construction equipment prices. Read the analysis and download the whitepaper for data and forecasts.

Read & Download