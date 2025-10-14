Cat advances backhoe-loaders, mini excavators

At Utility Expo 2025 in Louisville, Ky., Caterpillar continued its year-long 100th anniversary celebration with the debut of the next-generation 440 and 450, the two largest models in its backhoe loader lineup. Also on hand were updated editions of the 3.5- and 5- to 10-tonne class mini hydraulic excavator models.

Caterpillar debuted the next-generation 440 and 450 large backhoe loaders. (Photo: Caterpillar)

The next-gen 15-ft. class 440 and 17-ft. class 450 backhoe loaders come equipped with the new Cat 3.6 diesel engine, which was already in use in the smaller class size machines.

The move to a common engine platform brings “full engine installation commonality across the entire [product] family,” said David Young, senior product consultant with Caterpillar.

“Everything around maintenance, diagnostics, troubleshooting, service intervals, is now the same whether you’re talking a 416, which is our entry-level model, all the way up to the 450,” he added.

The Cat 3.6 engine meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and EU Stage V emissions standards with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology and a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC). Compared to the previous 440 design, the gross power rating increases by more than 9% to 130 hp (97 kW), while the 450 maintains a 145-hp (108 kW) gross power rating. Performance specifications remain largely unchanged from their predecessors.

The electronic architecture of the next-gen models has been updated to align with the 416 to 430 series models, as well. “Having similar platforms throughout the range provides more component commonality and enhanced operating similarity benefits for customers,” Young noted.

The 440 and 450 include a load-sensing piston pump with variable flow that automatically adjusts hydraulic power to meet work demands. The advanced hydraulic system allows operators to adjust the loader and backhoe auxiliary flow to match attachment specifications, program the loader bucket kickout and return-to-dig functions and enable parallel lift.

New options available

In addition to adjustable seat-mounted EH joystick controls, the 440 and 450 are offered with a new traditional pod-mounted joystick option. The pod-mounted joystick option positions the electronic joysticks on rear pod control towers, plus includes a dedicated electronic joystick for loader control, with integrated forward/neutral/reverse (FNR) rocker switch.

Canopy configurations come standard with a new soft key display utilizing the interface currently found on Cat 416 to 430 models. All cab configurations include an upgraded Cat touchscreen display that enables machine control customization.

Cat 303.5 CR mini hydraulic excavator. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Loader modulation and response settings on the touchscreen enable the operator to independently adjust modulation for the lift and tilt cylinders, matching machine behavior to specific tasks.

On the excavator end, hoe modulation and response control allows operators to independently adjust settings for each hydraulic function – swing, boom, stick and bucket – to tailor machine performance to specific preferences and job requirements. A new material handling mode is said to deliver precise, efficient operation by reducing hoe modulation and response speed and synchronizing all hydraulic functions.

The upgraded standard Cat Product Link includes an integrated network manager for customization of the machine operating data gathered to meet specific fleet management needs.

The next-gen 440 and 450 models will be available for North American customers beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Faster transient response

Software updates on the Cat 303.5 CR (compact radius) mini hydraulic excavator are designed to improve transient response speeds.

“This 303.5 is reengineered,” said Greg Worley, market professional for Cat mini excavators. “We thought our engineers could get more out of the machine – so a total retuning package… When we did that, this machine at 3 ½ ton gave us 25% faster transient speed.”

As Worley explained, the top speed of the machine hasn’t changed. Rather, it’s the reaction time that has been improved, enabling repositioning of the machine in a shorter period. “Because we did that, this machine then gave us 35% more productivity over the previous version,” he said (depending on application and conditions).

The update is compatible with all next-generation builds dating back to the first production models in 2021. The current software version is available on the excavator’s operating monitor, and customers can get the latest update from their Cat dealer.

New tech, engine and more

Enhancements were also announced to the 305 CR, 308 CR, 309 CR and 310 mini hydraulic excavator models.

Cat 305 CR mini hydraulic excavator. (Photo: Caterpillar)

Like the 6- to 10-tonne class models, the 5-tonne class 305 CR now offers ease-of-use (EOU) E-Fence and Indicate entry-level grade system features for software-enabled attachment versions. The unit ships from the factory EOU ready for cab and premium canopy designs or can be ordered from the factory already installed.

A Laser Catcher option is available for all next-generation Cat EOU models in the 5- to 10-tonne class. It can be ordered from the factory or installed via an aftermarket kit and retrofitted to first-production EOU machines.

The 8- to 10-tonne class Cat 308 CR, 309 CR and 310 minis are now powered by the new Cat C2.8 engine, offering the same ratings and performance as the previous Cat C3.3B power unit. The C2.8 meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final and Stage V emissions standards and features a “fit for life” diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) that requires no maintenance.

Other features include: