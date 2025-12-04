Rolls-Royce, AVK strengthen power gen partnership

Rolls-Royce has supplied 600 mtu gen-sets to AVK in the past 10 years. (Photo: Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems and AVK, a British supplier of power solutions for data centers, have signed a long-term framework agreement in London, UK, that secures production capacity for MTU Series 4000 emergency power generators for five years. This guarantees Rolls-Royce additional capacity for the growing data center market and accelerates the joint development of HVO-compatible solutions.

AVK supplies critical power solutions with mtu diesel engines from the 2000 and 4000 series, with ratings from 825 to 4,000 kVA. The company has relied on mtu engines for its emergency power systems for more than 20 years, with 600 MTU gen-sets supplied to AVK in the past 10 years alone. It remains the exclusive system integrator for MTU emergency power generators in the UK and Ireland.

“With this agreement, both partners are reaffirming their commitment to leveraging their combined strengths to serve the booming European data center market,” said Vittorio Pierangeli, senior vice president, Power Generation at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. “We intend to further expand this partnership in the coming years.”

Ben Pritchard, CEO of AVK, said the agreement represents more than growth. “It represents a partnership that is here to stay. With Rolls-Royce as our technology partner, we have jointly advanced projects that are proving successful throughout Europe. We want to further expand this collaboration.”

One such project is an agreement signed between AVK and Landmark Power Holdings to provide tailor-made, low-carbon power solutions for data centers. Rolls-Royce generators supplies the energy, Landmark integrates Flexpower Plus technology and AVK contributes its microgrid experience to create a system that generates electricity while filtering CO₂ from the exhaust gases.