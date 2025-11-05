Responsive Image Banner

Rolls-Royce to provide backup power at Kuwait airport

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

05 November 2025

Kuwait International Airport is currently undergoing extensive expansion. With the construction of the new Terminal 2, the site will become one of the most modern aviation hubs in the Gulf region. Once completed, the airport is expected to handle an initial 25 million passengers per year – scalable up to 50 million – as part of the national development strategy “Kuwait Vision 2035”.

Rolls-Royce is supplying backup generators for the new Terminal 2 at Kuwait International Airport. (Image source: Rolls-Royce)

Providing backup power to specific aspects of Terminal 2 will be seven MTU generators from Rolls-Royce. The 20-cylinder Series 4000 DS 3600 diesel generators will secure the power supply for the catering building and the airport’s central energy infrastructure, as well as other facilities.

The gen-sets are rated 3,580 to 3,730 kVA and are engineered to operate reliably even under extreme climatic conditions and in ambient temperatures of up to 55 degrees C, Rolls-Royce stated.

“We are proud that our products ensure the stable operation of critical infrastructure at the airport – even in this region with its extreme environmental conditions,” said Salim El Banna, country sales manager UAE, Bahrain, Iraq & Kuwait for the Power Systems division of Rolls-Royce.

Delivery of the gen-sets is scheduled for early 2026, followed by commissioning, including testing and handover.

Rolls-Royce Power Systems division of Rolls-Royce Terminal 2 Kuwait Vision 2035 backup generators Salim El Banna MTU generators 20-cylinder Series 4000 DS 3600 diesel generators Kuwait International Airport Kuwait
