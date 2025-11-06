[VIDEO] Ditch Witch Adds Capacity with SK1000 Stand-on Skid Steer
06 November 2025
At Utility Expo 2025, Brant Kukuk, product manager for compact equipment at the Ditch Witch organization, outlined the capabilities of the new SK1000 stand-on skid steer compared to the SK900, as well as key common features of the SK line that aid productivity and maintainability.
