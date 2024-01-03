New tracks for new Ditch Witch mini skid

Ditch Witch has replaced its SK1550 mini stand-on skid steer with the upgraded SK1750, incorporating an all-new track system that the company said enables added productivity and a smoother ride.

The TriTrax System features redesigned rollers that allow for reduced maintenance, as well as an upgraded outer frame and new roller positioning designed to allow smooth, comfortable operation and a lower ground pressure in combination with the 54.5-in. wheelbase. A patent-pending tension check window allows operators to visually check track tension without the need to thread a separate gauge tool.

The SK1750 retains the SK1550’s proven 1.57 L Yanmar 3TNV86CT Stage V/Tier 4 Final diesel engine rated 43.5 hp and with a bore x stroke dimension of 3.39 in. x 3.54 in. It also comes with a proven hydraulic system rated up to 16 gpm at 3,700 psi, with adjustable auxiliary hydraulic flow settings (3, 13 and 16 gpm).

The mini skid’s 1,800-lb. standard rated operating capacity can be increased to 2,000 lbs. with the optional weight kit. Lift height is 94.5 in.

The unit comes with a choice of a heavy-duty, solid welded mini plate or a full-size skid-steer plate to enable use of full-size skid-steer attachments. Dual or single ground drive joystick systems are available.