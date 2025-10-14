Responsive Image Banner

Ditch Witch replaces HDD, adds new skid steer

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

14 October 2025

Ditch Witch JT21 horizontal directional drill The new 74-hp JT21 provides 21,000 lb. of pullback, 20,000 lb. of thrust and 2,250 ft.-lb. of torque. (Photo: Ditch Witch)

Among the dozens of products in its expansive booth at the Utility booth in Louisville, Ky., Ditch Witch highlighted an all-new directional drill, a new stand-on skid steer model and a new telematics platform, each designed to improve operating efficiency and ROI.

The new JT21 horizontal directional drill is an upgraded replacement for the JT20, offering improved hydraulic efficiencies and a direct drive rotation motor that are said to deliver up to 40% more downhole horsepower than its predecessor and 35% faster carriage speed compared to competitive models.

The 74-hp JT21 provides 21,000 lb. of pullback, 20,000 lb. of thrust and 2,250 ft.-lb. of torque, allowing faster installations of fiber and other utilities in a variety of soil conditions. A new design and lower center of gravity increase stability, and a hydraulically driven two-anchor system enables quick, easier anchoring prior to use.

Virtually Assisted Make-up (VAM) technology provides software-driven make-up and breakout of pipe to simplify operation and help prevent pipe-thread damage. A horizontal-style pipe-loading system is designed to improve uptime and efficiency. A larger displacement pump generates 35 gpm and runs at lower rpm to extend the life of the pump and wearables.

A common display with other HDD platforms and multi-mode joysticks allow operators to choose their preferred control style, minimizing training needs across multiple platforms. Advanced telematics provide real-time drill health and performance data.

New stand-on skid steer
Ditch Witch SK1000 mini skid steer The Ditch Witch SK1000 has a 1,000-lb. operating capacity. (Photo: KHL Staff)

Ditch Witch also showed its latest stand-on skid steer, the SK1000, an upgrade from the SK900 model. The SK1000 features a standard belly weight underneath the machine that enables it to achieve a 1,000-lb. operating capacity, a substantial increase over the previous model.

The SK1000 is powered by a 23.7-hp Yanmar turbo engine and is designed to provide the torque and hydraulic performance needed to finish jobs faster by reducing cycle times and ensuring smooth and controlled lifts. The new model comes equipped with a choice of single or dual anti-fatigue, ground drive joysticks for track control, based on customer preference.

The open roller undercarriage sheds dirt and debris for easier cleaning and longer bearing life.

No daily grease points means no daily maintenance is required, simplifying maintenance and reducing downtime.

Improved telematics
Ditch Witch Orange Intel telematics platform Orange Intel is a telematics platform designed for underground construction contractors. (Photo: Ditch Witch)

Also highlighted at the show was Orange Intel, a new and improved telematics platform designed as an all-in-one intel solution to give underground construction contractors a clearer view of their equipment, operations and bottom line.

Engineered for ease of use, Orange Intel allows contractors to personalize dashboards and alerts to match their exact fleet needs, while the Data Explorer Tool makes it simple to track fuel usage, idle time and equipment productivity across multiple sites. The platform incorporates built-in Preventative Maintenance scheduling, as well as Integrated Security to provide GPS tracking and geofence alerts to protect equipment investments.

By centralizing tools and insights through a MyDitchWitch account, Orange Intel streamlines collaboration. Data overlays across systems help teams work more efficiently and streamlines productivity, Ditch Witch stated.

Orange Intel is currently available from Ditch Witch dealerships.

American Augers’ newest fluid cleaning system
American Augers M150D fluid cleaning system. (Photo: KHL Staff)

American Augers, part of the Ditch Witch division, showed its new M150D fluid cleaning system, a compact, highly efficient package built to be paired with 20,000- to 120,000-lb. drills

The machine offers simple setup and teardown and transports its own fluid, eliminating the need for additional fluid trucks and streamlining operations. On-demand mixing is achieved via mechanical agitation, with the Derrick shaker providing separation, all in a compact system. A hydraulic pit pump with fully adjustable flow provides the flexibility needed to meet changing jobsite conditions.

