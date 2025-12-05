Cojali, Castrosua partner on diagnostics, connectivity

Cojali OEM Solutions and Castrosua seek to deliver advanced diagnostics solutions for vehicle systems regardless of the chassis. (Source: Cojali)

Cojali OEM Solutions, a division of Spanish multinational Cojali, and Spanish bus and coach manufacturer Carrocera Castrosua have announced the start of a technological alliance aimed at providing a complete diagnostics solution and comprehensive aftersales service for the entire sales network.

Cojali, a developer of components and technological solutions for the industrial automotive sector, and Castrosua will combine their experience to provide the bus manufacturer’s customers with an advanced diagnostics solution capable of covering all vehicle systems regardless of the chassis, optimizing maintenance and repair processes. In addition, the connectivity solution developed in the framework of the collaboration will make it possible to monitor vehicle state in real time, establish advanced remote diagnostics and apply predictive maintenance strategies.

“For Castrosua, incorporating technological solutions that reinforce the reliability of our vehicles and the service we offer to our network and our customers is always a priority,” said Javier Rodríguez Vilela, Castrosua’s managing director. “It is a continuous improvement, aimed at facilitating more efficient operations and more agile maintenance throughout the lifecycle of the bus.”

José María Reguillo, global director of Sales and Business Development of Cojali OEM Solutions, added: “At Cojali, we are firmly committed to innovation and development, values that we transmit to our customers to help them define the most effective strategy for the growth of their businesses. For this reason, and given Castrosua’s prestige and track record, we are particularly pleased with this agreement, which marks the beginning of a solid collaboration with great prospects for the future.”