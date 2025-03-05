Cojali launches Jaltest Rugged Pad

Cojali has launched the Jaltest Rugged Pad from Jaltest Diagnostics, a provider of diagnostic solutions for commercial vehicles, agricultural equipment, off-highway equipment, material handling equipment and vessels.

Cojali Jaltest Rugged Pad. (Source: Cojali)

The Jaltest Rugged Pad is based on GETAC technology. Its 14-in. HD touchscreen with high brightness LumiBond technology (1,000 nits) allows a clear and precise display of Jaltest software information, even in full sunlight, Cojali stated, enabling uninterrupted access to data. Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 4G LTE ensure stable and real-time communication without relying on a fixed location.

The tablet incorporates the latest generation Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB SSD storage. Multi-factor authentication, fingerprint reader and TPM 2.0 encryption provide for data protection and secure access to the system.

The LifeSupport system of hot-swappable batteries enable continuous operation without the need to switch off the device.

The tablet’s ergonomic design and multiple assembly options enable it to be adapted to different operational needs both inside and outside the workshop. Its MIL-STD 810H and IP65 certifications mean it is resistant to shocks, dust and liquids, making it a durable solution for everyday use in the workshop.